Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Alcohol Abuse Post 'Harry Potter'

Daniel Radcliffe became one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood at the mere age of 11, when he became the titular lead character of the Harry Potter film franchise. However, most popular child actors suffer a lot under the immense pressure of stardom, and Daniel Radcliffe was no different. In a recent interview, Daniel Radcliffe revealed how he turned into an alcoholic post Harry Potter. He also opened up about how his friends and family helped him get out of his addiction and thanked them for their support.

Daniel Radcliffe reveals how he started panic drinking after the end of Harry Potter

During an interview with the an UK broadcaster, Daniel Radcliffe stated that if he went out and got drunk, he would suddenly become aware of the fact that he was not just some random drunk guy. He would start hearing people talk about how 'Harry Potter' was getting drunk in a bar. Daniel Radcliffe added that as one gets very drunk, they became more aware of people watching them, so, they drink even more to ignore the others.



Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he started panic drinking a lot after the end of Harry Potter. He did not know what to do after the end of the massively popular franchise, as he was Harry Potter since the age of 11. Daniel Radcliffe also stated that he was not comfortable in his own skin and ended up becoming an alcoholic. The actor also added that he understood why people jumped to drugs and drink, as it was available and seemed like a good idea at the time.

However, Daniel Radcliffe has now overcome his alcohol addiction, thanks to his family and his fellow Harry Potter castmates. He thanked his parents and friends, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The actor stated that it was their support that gave him enough perspective on his life and helped him at key moments.

