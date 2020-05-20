'Harry Potter' Fame Daniel Radcliffe Congratulates Rupert Grint On Becoming A Father

It was recently reported that Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe congratulated Rupert Grint on welcoming his first child with long-time girlfriend, Georgia Groome. In a media interaction held online, Daniel Radcliffe mentioned that he texted Rupert Grint the very next day. Adding to the same, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that it was super-weird, as he is of the same age as that of Rupert and yet he is not having children.

Daniel Radcliffe also recalled the time when he turned 30 and remarked that people were actually quite depressed when they found out. Speaking about turning 30, Daniel Radcliffe remarked that it just doesn't feel like he is there yet and has no clue know what the future holds. Adding to the same, Daniel remarked that he is just going with the flow and playing interesting characters and would eventually like to settle down and have kids soon. Take a look:

Harry Potter 2.0

Wizarding World, which is the official website portal of the Harry Potter series recently launched audiobooks to keep fans engaged during the lockdown period. It was also revealed that Daniel Radcliffe, who played the character of Harry Potter has been roped in to lent his voice to an audio recording of the first Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to promote the #HarryPotterAtHome campaign. Reportedly, the campaign was initiated by JK Rowling and aims at motivating fans to follow social distancing guidelines.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.



And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe will be joined by celebrities like David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne to read different chapters in the book. The initiative was a response to teachers having to reconfigure their practices in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative also helps parents at home by offering free educational games for their children, including quizzes and puzzles, which aims to keep them engaged with fun-filled activities during the lockdown. If the reports are to be believed, all 17 chapters of the first Harry Potter book will be released weekly until mid-summer with a different celeb tackling each chapter, and one can listen to them on Spotify.

