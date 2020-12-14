'Dashing In December' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Dashing in December is one of the many Christmas-themed holiday films. The film was both written and directed by Jake Helgren. The plot of the film revolves around Wyatt Burwall who tries to convince her mother to sell their family’s ranch in Colorado and unexpectedly falls in love with the new handler of the ranch, Heath Ramos, who on the other hand, is hoping to save the property that is so dear to him. The cast of Dashing in December involves limited actors who have been effectively chosen to play their roles. Let us have a look at the cast.

Dashing in December cast

Peter Porte as Wyatt Burwall

Peter Porte has played the lead role of Wyatt Burwall in the cast of Dashing in December, who wishes to sell of his family’s ranch. Peter Porte has had a long career in television and has worked in a number of television films. He has acted in television films such as University Place, A Cinderella Christmas, Love at the Shore, A Gift to Remember and many more such films.

Juan Pablo Di Pace as Heath Ramos

Juan Pablo Di Pace is another lead in the Dashing in December cast, playing the role of Heath Ramos, who takes care of Wyatt’s family ranch. He eventually gets romantically involved with Wyatt. Juan has worked in a handful of films along with quite a few television shows. He has worked in Mamma Mia!, After the Reality, Dancing with the Stars, A.D. The Bible Continues and more.

Andie MacDowell as Deb Burwall

Andie MacDowell has played another prominent role in Dashing in December cast, portraying the mother of Wyatt, Deb Burwall. Andie has worked in anumber of films as well as television shows. Some of her acting performances include in Green Card, The Object of Beauty, Ready or Not, The Beach House, Lone Star and many more.

Caroline Harris as Blake Berry

Caroline Harris has played the role of Blake Berry, another important one of Dashing in December characters. She is one of the newer actors in the movie’s cast. She has worked in other film projects such as Westworld and Happiest Season.

