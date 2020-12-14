'Christmas Comes Twice' Cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley And Others In Pivotal Roles

Christmas Comes Twice is an American television romantic comedy-drama movie directed by Michael M Scott. The movie premiered on December 13, 2020, on the channel Hallmark. The plot of the film revolves around a girl who is one of the top micropaleontologists and geochemists. Despite being very successful in her career, she has regrets about the guy who got away from her five years ago. During the Christmas Carnival that has come to town, a ride that she takes around the carousel magically takes her back in time and urges her to give it another try at love, before she returns to her Christmas present. Here is all you need to know about the cast of Christmas Comes Twice and Christmas Comes Twice characters.

The cast of Christmas Comes Twice

Tamera Mowry Housley as Cheryl Jenkins

Christmas Comes Twice stars Tamera Mowry Housley, who is a celebrated American actor and television personality. The actor and her twin sister Tia are best known for co-starring in the Disney Channel’s movie Twitches (2005). In this movie, Tamera Mowry Housley plays the character of Cheryl Jenkins.

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Ms Nelson

Sheryl Lee Ralph is a very popular and talented American actor, singer, author, and activist. She has appeared in many movies throughout her career but she is best known for playing the character of Deena Jones in 1981’s Broadway musical Dreamgirls, for which she even received a nomination at the Tony Awards. In this movie, Sheryl Lee Ralph is cast to play the character of Ms Nelson.

Michael Xavier as George

Michael Xavier is another popular American actor and singer. The artist is a huge media personality and has a massive fan-base. In this movie, Michael Xavier portrays the character of George.

Zarrin Darnell Martin as Trish

Zarrin Darnell Martin, who is a very popular American actor, is best known for her works in movies like Falling Skies (2011), Room (2015), and Spotlight (2015). In this movie, Zarrin Darnell Martin portrays the character of Trish.

Brendon Zub as Terrence

Christmas Comes Twice also stars Brendon Zub, who is best known for his character Chuck Dodgson in the very popular CW series, Batwoman. In this movie, Brendon Zub plays the character of Terrance.

Christmas Comes Twice trailer

