Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Has Begun Training For 'Black Adam' In Latest Post; Check Out

Dwayne Johnson has begun his intense training for the upcoming and much-awaited Black Adam film. The Rock took to social media to post a picture on his workout progress for the DC Based film. The actor will be playing the antagonist in the film and thus fans of the DCEU have been excited to watch Dwayne Johnson in the movie.

Dwayne Johnson has begun training for 'Black Adam'

Earlier during the DC Fandome event, the actor had teased a short teaser of what one can expect from the Black Adam film. The teaser offered insight into what viewers can expect in terms of storyline. Thus fans found the teaser extremely intriguing and expressed they cannot wait to watch The Rock in it as Black Adam.

Thus a few months later, now, the actor has posted his sculpted body for the role that he will be playing. In the comic books, Black Adam is the antagonist, for Shazam. The actor has been training hard to fit into the role and adapt to the body structure of Black Adam. Fans who watched the incredible transformation of the rock were amazed by his discipline.

Upon sharing the picture online, The Rock mentioned that phase 2 for DC is coming soon. He promised fans that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change with his arrival in the film. Dwayne Johnson also revealed in the post that the production of the film will kick off in spring of 2021.

Fans have therefore grown excited to finally get an update on the film. In the image posted by the actor, Dwayne Johnson sported a neck torn t-shirt which had the name Black Adam written on it. The actor’s arms popped up as the actor posed for the camera. Fans have been watching the Rock train for the part and have been impressed with his incredible dedication. The fans of the DC universe have been excited for the Black Adam film back when The Rock was announced to and play the part. After the success of the Shazam films and the subtle hints of Black Adam in the movie, fans are excited to watch Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam.

