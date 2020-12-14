'Sandition' Cast: Here's A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Sandition is a British historical drama series which was adapted by Andrew Davies from an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. The plot revolves around a young actor as she experiences the new seaside resort of Sanditon. Read further ahead to know the cast of the 2019 TV show.

'Sandition' cast

Rose Williams

Rose Williams plays the titular role of Charlotte Hollywood in the show Sandition. The actor is from London and has to her credits other TV shows including Casualty, Reign, Curfew, and Medici. Another one of her popular roles came in the show, Reign Princess Claude.

Theo James

The actor plays the titular role of Sidney Parker in the show. James is a director, producer and musician too besides being an actor and is known for playing Tobias Eaton in The Divergent Series. Other popular roles of his came in the movie Golden Boy, Underworld: Awakening, Underworld: Blood Wars and How It Ends.

Kate Ashfield

The show sees Kate playing the role of Mary Parker. The English actor has done stage, TV as well as film roles, and is popularly known for playing as Liz in the zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead. Ashfield is also the co-writer for the TV Series Born To Kill released in 2017.

Crystal Clarke

Clarke plays the role of Miss Lambe in Sandition. The American actor is best known for her role in the BBC and Amazon Prime series Ordeal by Innocence. She was also a part of the Star Wars movies Episode VII-The Force Awakens and Episode VIII-The Last Jedi as well as the show Black Mirror.

Supporting Cast of the show

Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker, Jack Fox as Sir Edward Denham, Kris Marshall as Tom Parker, Matthew Needham as Mr. Crowe, Anne Reid as Lady Denham, Alexandra Roach as Diana Parker, Lily Sacofsky as Clara Brereton, Charlotte Spencer as Esther Denham, Mark Stanley as Lord Babington and Leo Suter as James Stringer.

