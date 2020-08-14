Kylie Jenner To Scott Disick, Take A Look At Dating Overlaps Within The Kardashian Family

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is a reality TV show that features the Kardashian family and showcases their lives in LA. The show has made the Kardashian family very famous and also showcases personal relationships of the family on the show. Sometimes, fans have noted that it gets very hard to keep a track of who is dating who on the show. Hence, here is a list of dating overlaps within the Kardashian family and LA celebrities that will prove LA is a tiny place:

The Kourtney, Scott, Sofia, Jaden and Kylie link

In chronological order, young Sofia Richie dated Will Smith's son Jaden Smith in 2012. The couple's pictures were online everywhere at that point. After that, Kylie Jenner dated Jaden Smith in 2013 but the couple broke up soon. During that time, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were dating and were seen together from 2006 to 2015 as mentioned by various news outlets. Later, Scott Disick started dating Sofia Richie in 2017.

The Kylie, Tyga, Blac and Rob link

Kylie Jenner's relationship with Tyga wasn't a very public one but the two dated officially from 2017 and the couple was seen on and off. Before Tyga dated Kylie, he was dating Blac Chyna in 2011 and the couple even had a son together. But an interesting inclusion in this whole link is that when Kylie and Tyga were dating, Kylie's brother Rob and Tyga's ex Blac were also dating. Blac has a son with both Tyga and Rob and she dating neither of them as confirmed by Blac herself during many of her interviews.

The Kylie, Tyga, Jordan, Tristan and Khole link

As mentioned before, Kylie and Tyga dated for 18 months. But before Tyga dated Kylie, Tyga was married to Jordan Craig, as reported by many portals. Jordan Craig has also dated Tristan Thompson and was pregnant with his child when Tristan started dated Khole Kardashian.

The Kourtney, Justin, Sofia and Scott link

i just love how sofia richie and justin bieber were never toxic and are still good pic.twitter.com/5UHjbfUQ13 — esha (@sofiarichhie) April 14, 2019

It was reported by The Sun that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Beiber had once 'hooked-up" in 2016. Earlier to this, Sofia who was just 17 at that time dated Justin Beiber. Sofia Richie is now dating Scott.

