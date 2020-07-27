Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Gifting Stormi A Pony Worth $200k; Fans Call It 'wasteful'

Kylie Jenner recently bought a pony for her daughter Stormi, which costs around $2,00,000 USD, claims a report published in a news daily. The report further adds that the horse was imported from the Netherlands, and is currently placed in isolation for a period of 14 days. Soon after the news broke out, Twitter seemed unamused as Kylie Jenner chose to purchase a pony during the pandemic, when people are out of jobs and unemployment is at its peak. Take a look at how netizens reacted to Kylie Jenner’s ‘rich’ act:

Fans call it 'wasteful and obnoxious'

Kylie Jenner just purchased a pony for her two-year-old daughter that cost more than my entire law school tuition



Eat the rich 🐴 — bila (@nabila_xo) July 26, 2020

Wasteful and obnoxious — EmmaJeanKitty (@WilkensJane) July 26, 2020

@KylieJenner got a 200k pony for stormi.... girl I just need to pay off my school debt 😩 — maybe: samantha (@ssamanthar0ssi) July 25, 2020

Kylie Jenner buys a pony for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi for $200,000. Pony was shipped from the Netherlands, is now undergoing 14 day quarantine in LA. When I was a kid, my parents got me a rescue dog, no quarantine necessary. pic.twitter.com/LkoXLTYR4g — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 25, 2020

You could buy a house most places with the money @KylieJenner just spent on a pony for her daughter...it’s cute. But it hurts... $200K... — Tori Grace Curtis (@torigraceC) July 26, 2020

Kylie Jenner just bought a $200k pony for a 2 year old and if that doesn’t make you want to eat the rich then idk what will — sam (@samanthampucci) July 26, 2020

Kylie on her professional front

Beauty mogul and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who have launched their own business ventures. While stars like Sandra Bullock and Kate Hudson have already made it big in the business world and have managed to maintain a successful balance between both their careers, Kylie Jenner, too, has managed to hit the high notes with her cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. Reportedly, the company has been valued at $800 million by a popular magazine.

Launched in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics is headquartered in California, Los Angeles. It was reported in 2019 that Kylie Jenner sold 51 per cent stakes of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, becoming the youngest billionaire in the world. According to reports, the new owners of Kylie Cosmetics are in charge of the marketing side and Kylie Jenner will remain the public face and ambassador of Kylie Cosmetics.

