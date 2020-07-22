Jacqueline Jossa Takes Inspiration From Kylie Jenner's Ombre Wave For Her Bikini Look?

On Tuesday, actor Jacqueline Jossa took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie. In the selfie, Jacqueline Jossa is seen flaunting her ombre waves in a pink coloured bikini. Her hair looked quite similar to that of Kylie Jenner's. In one of the previous posts, Kylie was seen in a similar hairstyle while sporting a royal blue dress. Interestingly, this is not the first time when Jacqueline has taken cue from Kylie to style her hair.

Jacqueline Jossa sports similar hairstyle as Kylie Jenner's

Kylie Jenner's Instagram post:

As mentioned above, from the past few months, the mum-of-two has been keeping up with Kylie Jenner when it comes to her looks. Her recent wavy hairdo is not the only time their tresses have twinned. Jac became friends with Kylie’s dad when they were spotted at the I’m a Celeb final last year. Later, Jac and Kylie even exchanged a video call following the show. And, now, it seems that the pair has continued to exchange hair tips since Kylie has seemingly become Jacqueline’s hair idol, and the above pictures are quite evident to support the claim.

Talking about Jacqueline Jossa, it seems like she is in the mood to treat her fans with her beach looks. A few days back, the I'm A Celeb winner shared a bikini photo on Instagram showing her body from two different angles and wrote, "I’ve learnt to love both." In a brief Instagram caption, she revealed that she does not care that she is not of size 8 anymore and said that she is fine with being size 12.

Keeping Up With Kardashians' cast

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner has often made headlines for her reality show Keeping Up With Kardashians. The TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians made its debut in the year 2007, the audience was unaware of how famous the family might turn out to be. Now, a decade later, every Kadarshian has become a household name. But there is one sister who has made a huge impact and that is Kylie Jenner.

The latest season that is 18, started airing from March 26, 2020. The American reality television series, that airs on the E! cable network, focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. It has also featured their parents Kris and Caitlyn, and brother Rob. Though Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been criticised since its premiere, it has managed to attract high viewership ratings.

