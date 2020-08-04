Dave Bautista On Wanting To Play The Role Of Bane In 'The Batman': 'I Tried My Best'

Dave Bautista through a tweet recently revealed that he was excited and tried really hard to play the role of Bane in the upcoming Batman film. Dave Bautista currently plays the role of Drax from The Guardians of the Galaxy. He is often praised for his role and is one of the beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The wrestler-turned-actor revealed that he tried to play the character of Bane for The Batman, which is being directed by Matt Reeves. However, unfortunately, he did not get the role in the film. Dave Bautista made this revelation after a fan posted a theory in which the user speculated Dave Bautista playing the role of Bane.

A Twitter user posted a tweet tagging Dave Bautista and mentioned that he read an article which speculated that Dave would play Bane. This speculation was made hinting that Dave Bautista will play the antagonist to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. The user was extremely delighted by the news and wrote that he wished it happened. Dave Bautista saw the tweet and replied to the individual saying that unfortunately, the speculation was not true.

He wrote that he tried his best, thus hinting that he did not get the part in the film. Previously, Tom Hardy played the role of Bane for The Dark Knight Rises, directed by Christopher Nolan. His portrayal of Bane was loved by all and was highly praised by critics as well. Tom Hardy was praised for the incredible acting skills that he put forth while playing the character of Bane.

I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison. Please, DC movies...make it happen. — AJ Jones (@AJ_Jones_Author) July 31, 2020

The Matt Reeves directed film is said to have a few antagonists. A picture of Colin Farrell dressed as a young mafia boss, Penguin, was spotted a while ago. The pictures since then went viral and fans were eager to watch the new appearance that Penguin would get in The Batman. According to GQ Middle East, Jack Black was interested to play the role of Penguin; however, it eventually went to Colin Ferrell. There are a number of confirmed characters that will appear in Matt Reeves “The Batman” and thus fans are excited to watch the film.

