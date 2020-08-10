Dave Chappelle Surprises All As Longtime Friend Louis C.K. Appears In 'Summer Camp'

Comedian Dave Chappelle is currently busy with his Summer Camp. The Chappelle Summer Camp boasts to be an exclusive event for 100 audience members who witness a string of standup performances. But recently, Dave Chappelle surprised everybody when Louis C.K. was brought on stage after the comedian confessed of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is famous for his Chappelle Summer camp. This summer camp is a summer standup series where Dave hosts a string of comedians to entertain his exclusive audience. The secret and exclusive event has a crowd of select 100 people. Recently, Dave Chappelle hosted Tiffany Haddish, Michelle wolf, Mo Amer, Sarah Silverman, and many other comedians for his online summer camp.

But one guest surprised many audiences and is now creating headlines. Comedian Louis C.K. was also present for the show. Although it is still unclear if Louis performed or was just a guest on the show, his appearance garnered massive attention. Louis C.K. has been staying low-key for the past few years. A picture from Louis’ appearance has also gone viral. In this picture, the comedian is posing along with Haddish, Silverman, Wolf, Amer, Dave Chappelle, and many others.

Back in 2017, the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct by five women. Later on, Louis C.K. himself confirmed these allegations. He dipped his toes back in the comedy scene once again with his 2018 international tour. For this tour, the comedian had mapped out 14 cities in October 2018 and an email was sent to all his subscribers.

While many people were surprised by Louis C.K.‘s appearance at Chappelle’s camp, many die-hard stand-up fans are aware of the fact that the two comedians are long-time friends. Chappelle had even defended Louis C.K. in his Netflix special Sticks & Stones. While defending C.K., Dave Chappelle said that people have 'ruined his life'. Furthermore, he also criticised people who gave a negative response to Louis making a comeback in the comedy scene.

