Dave Chappelle Honours Kobe Bryant In Latest Netflix Special, Says He 'cried Like A Baby'

On Thursday night (Friday morning IST), Dave Chappelle released a Netflix special called 8:46. The special is available for free on Netflix's comedy YouTube channel and was filmed a week before it was released. Chappelle discussed various topics like George Floyd's death, LeBron James calling out Laura Ingraham and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant on the special.

During the special, Chappelle talks about NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away on January 26, which was the same day that the Grammys took place. Chappelle first talked about Bryant's last game with the Lakers, where he scored 60 points for one final time at the Staples Center. The Staples Center is the home to Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers, which is where the Grammys were held. Chappelle also confused the day to the day five police officers were killed in Dallas protests, which actually happened three months later.

In his special, he added that the only reason he thought it wasn't the end of the world, in my opinion, is because at the very same time that was happening, Kobe Bryant was playing his last game as an LA Lakers player. Chappelle added that he actually kept flipping the channels to Bryant's game.

Chappelle then talked about Bryant's tragic death. He said he loved Kobe Bryant, who died on the same day he won a Grammy. Chappelle revealed that Bryant's death was why he did not show up for the award show. He mentioned that they had Bryant's jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – hanging up, which is his birthday and made him 'cry like a baby'.

Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash at around 9:45 AM EST on January 26. Bryant was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and even others including the pilot, who all passed away during the crash. Bryant and everyone else on board was travelling to one Gianna's basketball games in Thousand Oaks and crashed under extremely poor weather conditions.

