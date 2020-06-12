Dave Chappelle Slams Don Lemon & Candace Owens For Their Comments On George Floyd Protests

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently released an unannounced Netflix special to talk about the death of George Floyd and the protests going on in America. In his speech, Dave Chappelle revealed how shocked he was after watching the video of George Floyd's death. Moreover, the comedian also called out certain well-known individuals, like Don Lemon and Candace Owens, for their comments on the George Floyd protests in the US.

Dave Chappelle slams Don Lemon for asking celebrities to speak out

After discussing George Floyd's brutal murder, Dave Chappelle called out TV journalist Don Lemon for asking celebs to speak out during the protests. Dave Chappelle slammed Don Lemon and claimed that nobody wanted to hear from celebrities right now. The comedian added that it did not matter what celebrities thought, as the streets were "talking for themselves". Dave Chappelle then added that the protesters did not need him or any other celeb right now.

Further, Dave Chappelle added that even if he kept quiet, people would never think that his silence was complicit. The comedian claimed that nobody cared about what their favourite comedian thought right now. According to Dave Chappelle, the video of a police officer kneeling on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds was enough proof that there was something wrong with society.

Dave Chappelle infuriated by Candace Owens' comments on George Floyd

After slamming Don Lemon and Fox News star Laura Ingraham, Dave Chappelle called out black pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens. Dave Chappelle was infuriated by Candace Owens trying to villanize Goerge Floyd by sharing his past criminal history. Dave Chappelle stated that he did not care about George Floyd's past criminal history.

Further, Dave Chappelle ridiculed Candace Owens for saying that African-Americans had chosen Goerge Floyd as their hero despite his criminal record and drug use. Dave Chappelle stated that Black America did not choose Goerge Floyd as their hero. Instead, it was the cops that killed him who made him into their hero. Chappelle added that Floyd's death was not right, which was why Americans were so enraged.

