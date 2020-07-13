David Beckham, Victoria Wish Son Brooklyn On Engagement With Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham’s 21-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham is finally engaged with his lady love Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn popped the question to the actress and the latter finally gave in to his proposal. After hearing about the good news, Victoria Beckham was the first one to extend her love to the beautiful couple. After the duo shared their news, Brooklyn's mom Victoria took to her Instagram to celebrate the couple's engagement.

Brooklyn Beckham receives wishes from parents Victoria and David

Victoria shared her happiness over the good news and wrote that this was the most exciting thing that has happened to them amid such harsh times. Se wrote that the entire family cannot be much happy as both Brooklyn and Nicola ae getting married . A proud father, David also joined into the celebrations and shared his best wishes to the lovable couple on Instagram. He congratulated the couple as they begin their exciting journey together,. At last, he also expressed his love for his son who finally found his love in Nicola.

The 21-year-old shared an adorable picture on social media where the two can be seen gushing over each other while announcing about their relationship status. Brooklyn called himself the “luckiest man” to have found his soulmate. In the picture that Brooklyn shared on Instagram, he can be seen hugging his 25-year-old fiancee and Transformers: Age of Extinction actress while expressing his love for her. In the caption, he recalled the time when Nicola finally nodded a yes to the big question. He wrote that two weeks ago he asked his soulmate to marry him and she finally said a yes. Adding further, Brooklyn also wrote that he promises to be the best husband and father one day. The picture was taken by his sister Harper Beckham, which shows Nicola's diamond ring as well. As soon as Brooklyn shared the post on Instagram, his love Nicola was the first one to leave a lovable comment under the post. She called herself lucky to have him in her life as a partner.

It's been six months since the duo first made their romance official on social media. Both Brooklyn and Nicola began to share posts dedicated to each other on Instagram in January. Around that same time, Brooklyn posted a sweet tribute to celebrate Nicola's birthday. "Happy birthday babe xx you have such an amazing heart xx,” which created a lot of spark about the two among their fans. (Image credit: Brooklyn Beckham/ Instagram)

