Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson Hints At David Beckham Cameo In Season 6 With A Cryptic Post

Paul Anderson, star of the popular British epic drama, Peaky Blinders, sent social media into a frenzy after he hinted a potential cameo of football icon David Beckham in season six. While the Peaky Blinders star did not mention anything specific about a cameo, Paul Anderson shared a post on Instagram where he tagged David Beckham alongside Guy Ritchie and actress Bella Thorne. Thorne is rumoured to be part of the Peaky Blinders 6 cast, which further fuelled rumours that Beckham could also appear on the popular show.

David Beckham in Peaky Blinders 6?

Paul Anderson teased the upcoming season of the show on Instagram. He captioned his post with, ‘Ciao bella, looks like he is somewhere in Small Heath getting ready for S6.' Among the tagged names were Peaky Blinders' official page, Beckham, Bella Thorne, Guy Ritchie and Lukas Haas.

Anderson is also known to be a good friend of Beckham. He previously shared a picture of himself with the football icon from a weekend party.

David Beckham visits set of Peaky Blinders during filming of Season 5

The Manchester United icon is known to be a massive fan of Peaky Blinders. David Beckham even made a trip to the set during the filming of season five. He shared a string of photos of himself donning the vintage British suit (similar to the ones seen on Peaky Blinders). He also shared a photo of himself alongside a portrait of Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) and a picture with the show's creator, Steven Knight.

The reason for his visit to the sets in Stockport was later revealed to be for his 'capsule collection' that was launched at London Fashion Week Men’s 2019. Despite Beckham not making a cameo in season five, there have been rumours he could appear in the upcoming season. Thanks to Paul Anderson's cryptic message, a David Beckham cameo in Peaky Blinders might soon be a reality.

The production of Peaky Blinders 6 was shut down back in March due to the coronavirus lockdown. After the UK government recently relaxed the lockdown in the country, it is expected that the filming for the show will begin in the coming months.

Meanwhile, scores of fans on social media demand David Beckham make an appearance in Peaky Blinders 6:

