How Football Stars Celebrated Father's Day Ft David Beckham, Alex Morgan, Lautaro Martinez

On the occasion of Father’s Day, several footballers took to social media to celebrate the event. While some footballers posted their own Father’s Day posts for their dads, some were treated to a Father’s Day celebration by their families. Some footballers who are now fathers themselves celebrated the occasion online as well. From social media posts to goal celebrations, here’s how footballers celebrated Father’s Day 2020.

Happy Father’s Day: David Beckham kids

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to wish their dads a happy Father’s Day. Victoria Beckham also posted a family picture to wish David Beckham a happy Father’s Day on behalf of her kids. The picture shared by her included the David Beckham kids - Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight. Romeo Beckham shared another picture of him cradled in David Beckham’s arms when he was younger, to wish the Man United legend a happy Father’s Day.

Lautaro Martinez sends a happy Father’s Day message to his dad after scoring

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez celebrated scoring a goal against Sampdoria with a happy Father’s Day message. The striker doubled Inter’s lead in the 32nd minute with a tap-in. Lautaro Martinez celebrated the goal by revealing a Father's Day message. Martinez had “Felix Dia Papa” written on the shirt underneath his jersey, which translates to 'Happy Father's Day, Dad'.

A special Father’s Day for Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand celebrated a special Father’s Day after his wife recently announced her pregnancy. Kate Ferdinand shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute, posing with her baby bump alongside Rio Ferdinand. Rio himself paid tribute to his father with his ow post, thanking him for being there for him.

Alex Morgan shares adorable Father’s Day message for all dads

American soccer star Alex Morgan shared a heartwarming Father’s Day post for her husband Servando Carrasco. Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco became parents earlier this year. Alex Morgan posted a picture of Carrasco with their daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco, wishing him a happy Father’s Day.

Didier Drogba shares video with dad to wish him a happy Father’s Day

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba posted a video and picture of himself with his father. The striker addressed his father as his ‘young brother’ and wished him on the occasion. Drogba also said that the 'copy can never beat the original'.

Wayne Rooney kids and wife Coleen wish him a Happy Father’s day

Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen went all out to wish Man United's all-time leading goalscorer a happy Father’s Day. She posted a picture of Wayne Rooney kids along with the football star and treated them to breakfast in bed on the occasion. In the post, Wayne Rooney can be seen with his kids, along with silver balloons spelling out ‘Dad’ in the bedroom.

Image Courtesy: Coleen Rooney, Lautaro Martinez Instagram