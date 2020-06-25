David Beckham Sports FRIENDS T-shirt, Matthew Perry Jokingly Says 'he Has Good Taste'

Former footballer David Beckham had previously expressed his love for the hit sitcom FRIENDS on social media. Staying true to his words, David Beckham was seen sporting a FRIENDS T-shirt while on an afternoon walk with his wife Victoria Beckham. The image on his T-shirt is a still from the show that features actor Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blac. Check out the picture shared by David Beckham shared on his Instagram account.

David Beckham wears FRIENDS t-shirt

After the former footballer shared a picture from his afternoon walk, many of his fans took to his social media to comment on his picture. While some mentioned the scene from which the still was taken, others shared hilarious comments from the show. Many complimented David Beckham saying that they liked his t-shirt. However, FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry made heads turn after he shared the picture on his Instagram account.

FRIENDS alum Matthew Perry took to his social media and reposted the picture shared by David Beckham. He hilariously stated that he doesn’t know who the guy is, but complimented him for having a good taste. Matthew Perry on his social media mentioned, “This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is.” [sic] He also tagged David Beckham in the post.

David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham commented on Matthew Perry’s post hinting that he is the one who bought him that t-shirt. After Cruz's comment, his father David Beckham took to Matthew Perry's comment section and stated that his son did buy him the shirt. He also added 'could I be wearing any more clothes', which is what Matt Le Blanc's character Joey says to Matthew Perry's Chandler in the scene that is captured on David Beckham's t-shirt. David's response has the netizens doubling in laughter.

Previously, David Beckham had revealed that his daughter surprised him with a FRIENDS gift. David Beckham stated that his daughter is quite aware of his love for the popular sitcom. David Beckham previously revealed that his daughter Harper Seven got him a hoodie with the words ‘How you Doin?’ written on it. While Harper wore a similar hoodie, her hoodie was off-white in colour, while David Beckham wore a black coloured one. On both the hoodies, the words were printed in the signature FRIENDS font.

David Beckham’s family has been lockdown in their lavish house in Cotswolds. David Beckham along with his wife Victoria Beckham and their kids Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and 8-year-old Harper have been spending time together. However, his eldest son Brooklyn, 21, has been in New York with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

On the other hand, Matthew Perry has been homebound in his mansion in Malibu. He has been telling his fans that it is important to follow the rules of social distancing to help combat the coronavirus. He has been quite active on his social media account and is often seen sharing pictures from his day-to-day life.

