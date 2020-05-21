Snyder Cut Release Paves Way For Fans To Campaign For David Ayer Cut From 'Suicide Squad'

David Ayer has become the next fan favourite for his unreleased cut of Suicide Squad film. Recently, fans of the DC Universe rejoiced as the Snyder Cut was finally unveiled and expected to be released in 2021. Fans have been anticipating the Snyder cut for a long time and hence now when their efforts have worked, DC fans have now turned to Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

The Snyder Cut release paves way for fans to campaign for David Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad as a film did not receive appreciation and did not live up to the expectations of fans. However, fans of the DC film believe that an unaltered version of the film exists and are now calling it the Ayer cut. The studio made several changes to the scripts and the story of Suicide Squad, which later became the primary reason for the failure of the film according to fans. However, director David Ayer in an interview with a new portal mentioned that the original version and vision for the film was quite different from the one which was released.

David Ayer explained that the Suicide Squad he was working on had several scenes of the Joker played by Jared Leto. In another interview, Jared agreed to this claim and mentioned that he could make a solo Joker film from all the scenes that were cut in the Suicide Squad movie. Later on, David Ayer even mentioned several hints about the character wherein he specifies a different storyline for some characters showed that the studios tampered with his original story, according to a news portal. Further on David went on to mention that Suicide Squad even had a few scenes which connected it with Zack Snyder’s Justice League film.

Recently in a live session, Zack Snyder unveiled the poster and thus cemented the news for the Snyder Cut of the Justice League film release on HBO Max. Following this news, David Ayer himself commented on this post over Twitter congratulating Snyder for the Snyder Cut being approved. A few minutes later, David posted a picture of Jared Leto’s Joker on his Twitter account thus hinting that there indeed is an Ayer cut. This has now got fans even more excited as they assume that an Ayer cut too may be on the way just like the much-awaited Snyder Cut of the Justice League.

