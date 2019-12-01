After Being Trolled, David Beckham Again Shares Picture Of Him Kissing His Daughter

David Beckham visited London’s Natural History Museum ice rink on November 30, where he spent fun moments with his family. Beckham captured some father-daughter moments and posted them on Instagram. Later, he was criticized for the same.

Beckham shares his pictures with daughter

In the past, Beckham has been trolled for sharing pictures where he is kissing his daughter on the lips. Despite criticism from netizens, Beckham shared similar photos again reflecting his ‘I don’t care’ attitude about people’s criticism. The picture of he kissing his eight-year-old daughter Harper was posted on Instagram on November 30, after the family had a fun day at the Natural History Museum. The picture was captioned, “It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... Thanks to @nhm_icerink for looking after us today." In the pictures, Beckham and Harper are having fun skating at the ice rink.

However, there were mixed reactions from netizens on the post. There were several people who questioned his act of kissing his daughter, while there were many who appreciated the father-daughter bond they shared. One person commented, “Watch all the people who got so offended by you kissing your own daughter on the lips get offended for a second time”. However, another said, "So beautiful pal. My daughter kisses me on lips but because I'm not a celeb I'm not scrutinized like u." People were certainly offended and said, “Ok dude, kissing your daughter on the lips has always been weird... and more as she gets older."

This is not the first time Beckham posted a controversial picture with his daughter. Earlier in 2017, he posted a picture on Instagram captioned, "Kiss for daddy", which instigated an online debate. People trolled him and accused him of kissing his 5-year-old daughter. He was also described as a ‘pervert’. Nevertheless, he continues to post similar pictures giving less attention to what people think about his relationship with his little daughter.

