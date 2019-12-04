David Beckham: The Legendary Footballer's Best Dapper Looks You Must Check Out

David Beckham is a former professional footballer. He has played for Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, and Paris Saint-Germain. He is the current president of Inter Miami FC. He is the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France. However, he retired in May 2013 after a 20-year career. In his career, he has won 19 major trophies.

David Beckham is popular for his football skills and his sharp looks. The former footballer is married to Victoria Beckham and the couple has four children. David also has more than 50 tattoos. He is known for his style and dapper and is still celebrated as one of the most handsome men in the world. Let’s look at some of his best looks that we can hope to achieve.

This is from the United Nations Panel on November 20. Unicef's goodwill ambassador spoke regarding the right of children all around the world. Millie Bobbie Brown also spoke alongside David Beckham.

