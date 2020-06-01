David Beckham's Daughter Surprises Him With 'FRIENDS' Inspired Gift; Courtney Cox Reacts

Former footballer David Beckham expressed his love for the hit sitcom FRIENDS on social media. He revealed that his daughter on Sunday surprised him with a FRIENDS gift. After he posted the picture on his social media, FRIENDS actor Courtney Cox commented on the picture and could not stop gushing at the cute gesture. Check out the post shared on David Beckham’s Instagram.

David Beckham’s photos

David Beckham on Sunday revealed that his daughter Harper Seven got him a hoodie with the words ‘How you Doin?’ written on it. While Harper wore a similar hoodie, her hoodie was off-white in colour, while David Beckham wore a black coloured one. On both the hoodies, the words were printed in the signature FRIENDS font.

While posting the picture, David Beckham stated that his daughter is quite aware of his love for the popular sitcom. David Beckham on his social media wrote, ‘Happy Sunday ... How You Doin ? @friends.. Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning’ [sic] While fans of the footballer have showered the post with likes and positive comments, FRIENDS alum Courtney Cox also commented on the picture.

David Beckham’s Instagram

Courtney Cox commented on David Beckham’s picture and stated that the father-daughter duo looked sweet. Courtney Cox gushed about the hoodies that David Beckham’s daughter surprised him with. David Beckham and Courtney Cox have appeared on the famous show Modern Family together. David Beckham’s Instagram also has a video from when the two appeared on the show.

David Beckham’s family has been lockdown in their lavish house in Cotswolds. David Beckham along with his wife Victoria Beckham and their kids Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and 8-years-old Harper have been spending time together. However, his eldest son Brooklyn, 21, has been in New York with girlfriend Nicola Peltz. David Beckham often shared pictures with his family on his social media.

David Beckham has reportedly not met his son Brooklyn in the past 2 months. They had thrown him a birthday bash prior to the lockdown. David Beckham has been posting pictures of his time in lockdown with his family. He recently posted about a walk that he took with his wife Victoria Beckham, where the couple was seen sporting similar jackets.

