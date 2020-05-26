David Beckham Mocks Wife Victoria For Looking Like Ross From 'Friends'; Here's Why

Victoria Beckham is known for her solemn pout. But her youngest son, Cruz, showed the world why his mother does not smile in public. He shared a rare picture of the fashion designer as she smiles at the camera. This post has been getting a lot of attention after Victoria's husband David Beckham dropped a comment on the picture.

Read Also | Man United Sold David Beckham After He Was Arguing Every Week, Reveals Ryan Giggs

Cruz Beckham shares a pic with mother Victoria Beckham

Cruz Beckham took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared a throwback picture with his mother. In the picture, we can see young Cruz standing next to his mother. In the picture, the mother and son duo is seen dressed in white robes. Cruz captioned the picture and wrote, "Apparently my mum does smile ðŸ˜ƒâ¤ï¸". Take a look at the post:

After the picture was posted, David Beckham could not resist from mocking Victoria. As she was dressed in a fluffy white robe, he made fun of her for looking like Ross from 'FRIENDS'. He commented: 'How white are mum's @victoriabeckham teeth? it’s Ross from friends'. He did this as she sported a deep bronzed tan and very bright white teeth. He referred to the sixth season of hit 90s TV show 'FRIENDS'. In the sixth season, there is an episode where Ross has to go on a date and he whitens his teeth for it, but they become unnaturally white. There was another episode of him getting a spray tan that goes horribly wrong.

Read Also | David Beckham Posts Video From Inter Miami Stadium As He Waits For MLS Action To Return

In September 2019, Victoria Beckham had revealed why she does not smile in public. While speaking to a magazine she expressed that she wants to be honest. She added that she has hidden behind an armour by not smiling in public. Shen then added that it bothers her less now. She then added that she's feeling liberated as she is embracing who she is. Victoria Beckham then added that she is 45-years-old and she feels confident in owing her smile.

Read Also | Daniel Radcliffe & David Beckham Record Free Harry Potter Reading; Fans 'cry Tears Of Joy'

Apart from this, David Beckham took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him enjoying his time with his daughter. David Beckham shared a picture where he was seen walking their dogs in the countryside. He captioned the picture by writing "Gorgeous walk with my gorgeous girls ðŸ‘§ðŸ¼♥ï¸ðŸ¶ðŸ¶ðŸ¶ ♥ï¸ #HarperSeven". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | David Beckham Plays Teqball With Son Romeo, Urges Inter Miami To Sign Them Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.