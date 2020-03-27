David Beckham, Jurgen Klopp, Jamie Vardy And Others Voice Gratitude For NHS Staff

Almost all of England came together at 8 PM on Thursday night (1:30 AM Friday IST) to show their appreciation for the tireless efforts of the National Health Service (NHS) staff. While the country is forced into lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the NHS staff is constantly working to save lives during the crisis. On Thursday night, the staff got their deserved recognition when the entire nation participated in #clapforourcarers movement and applauded the workers in the health industry.

Coronavirus UK update: David Beckham, Jurgen Klopp and Jamie Vardy lead NHS appreciation

Several football players and clubs from the Premier League took to their social media handles to show their support for the movement. Former England international David Beckham was one of the first to take to social media to post a short message for the NHS staff. Taking to Instagram, David Beckham posted a video of himself and his children clapping and showing appreciation.

David Beckham's wife Victoria then said, "Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people who are working so hard for the NHS, all the doctors and all the nurses keeping us safe." David Beckham finished the video by expressing his gratitude for all the workers who have been forced to stay away from their families during the crisis.

David Beckham thanking NHS coronavirus staff

Jamie Vardy applauds NHS coronavirus staff along with family

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy followed suit and uploaded a video of himself with his family clapping for the NHS staff. One member of Jamie Vardy's family was even heard chanting 'NHS'.

Jurgen Klopp sends emotional message for NHS coronavirus staff

Several clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United uploaded short messages and compilation videos on social media. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a heartfelt message for the NHS coronavirus staff as Jurgen Klopp took the time to thank them on behalf of Liverpool Football Club for their 'unbelievable work'. Roberto Firmino and James Milner were also seen with a short message of their own.

Jurgen Klopp addresses gratitude for NHS staff

To all the health care workers around the world.



A little message from us to you... ❤️

Coronavirus UK update: Manchester United, Spurs and others voice their appreciation for the NHS staff

Let's take a moment to #ClapForOurCarers, and show appreciation for the amazing work they do 👏

Wembley Stadium lit a blue arch to show their appreciation, others followed suit

To all of our NHS & front-line staff working tirelessly through this challenging time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.



Our arch will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period.#NHSthankyou

