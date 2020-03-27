The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

David Beckham, Jurgen Klopp, Jamie Vardy And Others Voice Gratitude For NHS Staff

Football News

On Thursday, almost all of England came together to show their appreciation for the NHS staff. David Beckham, Jurgen Klopp and others expressed their gratitude.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Beckham

Almost all of England came together at 8 PM on Thursday night (1:30 AM Friday IST) to show their appreciation for the tireless efforts of the National Health Service (NHS) staff. While the country is forced into lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the NHS staff is constantly working to save lives during the crisis. On Thursday night, the staff got their deserved recognition when the entire nation participated in #clapforourcarers movement and applauded the workers in the health industry.

Also Read | David Beckham Uploads Heartwarming Instagram Post On Son Brooklyn's 21st Birthday

Coronavirus UK update: David Beckham, Jurgen Klopp and Jamie Vardy lead NHS appreciation

Several football players and clubs from the Premier League took to their social media handles to show their support for the movement. Former England international David Beckham was one of the first to take to social media to post a short message for the NHS staff. Taking to Instagram, David Beckham posted a video of himself and his children clapping and showing appreciation. 

David Beckham's wife Victoria then said, "Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people who are working so hard for the NHS, all the doctors and all the nurses keeping us safe." David Beckham finished the video by expressing his gratitude for all the workers who have been forced to stay away from their families during the crisis.

David Beckham thanking NHS coronavirus staff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Also Read | David Beckham Trolled On Inter Miami's MLS Debut With LAFC Fans' "You Look Lonely" Jibe

Jamie Vardy applauds NHS coronavirus staff along with family

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy followed suit and uploaded a video of himself with his family clapping for the NHS staff. One member of Jamie Vardy's family was even heard chanting 'NHS'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on

Jurgen Klopp sends emotional message for NHS coronavirus staff

Several clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United uploaded short messages and compilation videos on social media. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a heartfelt message for the NHS coronavirus staff as Jurgen Klopp took the time to thank them on behalf of Liverpool Football Club for their 'unbelievable work'. Roberto Firmino and James Milner were also seen with a short message of their own. 

Jurgen Klopp addresses gratitude for NHS staff

Coronavirus UK update: Manchester United, Spurs and others voice their appreciation for the NHS staff

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Criticises Atletico Madrid's Tactics After Liverpool's Humiliating UCL Defeat

 Wembley Stadium lit a blue arch to show their appreciation, others followed suit

 

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Fumes At Liverpool Fans Outside The Tunnel Amidst Coronavirus Fright

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS