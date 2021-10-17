DC FanDome 2021: 'The Batman' Trailer And All The Biggest Announcements You Need To Know

The Warner Bros. and DC Comics FanDome 2021 was a hit. It had everything the fans have gorged on for a while now. From teasers to trailers, the second annual FanDome held on Saturday was a surprise for all DC admirers.

While The Batman showing off Robert Pattinson looks promising, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is just overwhelming. Not to miss the Pacemaker featuring John Cena, Ezra Miller's quirk as Flash and reintroduction of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's version of Batman. How? Let's find out. Take a look at some of the biggest announcements by DC.

Biggest announcements of DC FanDome 2021

The Batman trailer featuring Robert Pattinson

Finally, scrapping all speculations, the FanDome revealed its trailer for The Batman. The fans are yet to see more of Robert Pattinson's gritting performance, although, the trailer definitely revealed more of Matt Reeves' interpretation of Dark Knight's saga. Additionally, Selina Kyle as Catwoman is must look out for. She aced the phrase 'master of disguise.' The Batman is scheduled to hit theatres on March 4, 2022 in the US.

Mind-boggling appearance of John Cena in Peacemaker

In a rather surprising event, the HBO Max show Peacemaker featuring John Cena got its own teaser. For the unknown, the character was launched last summer in The Suicide Squad. This time the wrestler-turned-actor is for sure to establish peace in the world despite the violence. The fans must be ready to witness some mindboggling appearance of the WWE champion besides the funny side. Also, wait for the eagle-hug. The show is set to make its presence felt from January 13, 2022, on HBO Max.

First look of Dwayne Johnson in Black Adams

The long gestation period for this has really pushed the fans towards the edge. However, now that its first look is officially out, it does seem to be compensation for the elongated wait. The brief first look doesn't only showcase Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam but also reveals other members of the Justice of America society. Dwayne made an appearance at the FanDome 2021 and said that he was "born to play Black Adam." That's exactly what his worldwide fans are waiting for. Fans must be ready to catch some bullet out of thin air for this. The movie releases on July 29, 2022 in the US.

Open-world action for players of the Gotham Knights

The Gotham Knights revealed it's game story trailer at the FanDome 2021. Although, bad luck for the players as the Games Montreal Arkham-style adventures have been pushed to 2022 for release, that too without a stipulated date. However, when launched, the players will be able to team up for a thrilling experience.

The Flash comes with Batman

The long-awaited Ezra Miller movie The Flash is definitely a tickle. It not only come with his quirk as a superhero and articulate expressions but also brings back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's version of Batman. Take a look at the video to know how they arrive, but it is sure to be in their own unique ways. The movie is set to launch in theatres on November 4, 2022 in the US.

That's not all, the FanDome 2021 did come with behind the scenes for movies that were not ready for first look or teasers. Those would include Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. The fanfest showed off some exclusive backstage snippets of both assuring audiences of continued adventures. Besides, there were a host of trailers and teasers of DC TV shows which is due to renew their seasons, namely- Batwoman, The Flash, Superman and Lois, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl. Also, there were announcements of some already launched new seasons like Young Justice, Titans and Doom Patrol.

Image: Twitter/SneakyArts/Bosslogic/GameSpot