Splitsvilla 12 Contestant The Marvellous Miss Miesha Reveals Interesting Things

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

Marvellous Miss Miesha on Splitsvilla 12

In a Voot Exclusive, which streams only on the Voot app, Splitsvilla 12 has come up with a segment called Villa Secrets where Splitsvillans reveal secrets about themselves or anything interesting. Miesha, who is not only an Ideal Match in the villa but also a Chosen One, was the guest for the segment. She revealed quite a few interesting things about herself in Know Your Splitsvillans. It is hosted by Splitsvilla 11 fame Anushka and Roadies Real Heroes fame Sohil. When asked by the hosts to say something about herself, Miesha Iyer revealed that she had already appeared on another show on MTV called Ace of Space where she was also one of the finalists. Anushka next asked her why was she on Splitsvilla 12 to which Miesha replied that she loved the journey she had on her previous show and this is why she chose to be a part of Splitsvilla 12. Anushka again asked Miesha if she was on the show for love. To this, the Splitsvilla 12 contestant revealed that if love happened she won’t shy away from it. But when Anushka asked what would she do if love did not “happen”, Miesha came with a quick answer saying “unlucky boys”.

Also Read: Splitsvilla X2 Contestant Miesha Iyer Regrets THIS Decision She Made

The next question thrown at Miesha was what qualities would these year’s male contestants love in her. Miesha replied that if the men had good taste then they would definitely like her. In answer to the next question, which was what quality she liked in men, Miesha revealed that looks do not matter. But they must have a good dressing sense and chappals are a “no-no” for Miesha. The next question was her game strategy but Miesha said that she had none. Further, she said that she is a rather “impromptu” and does not plan anything in advance. The last question asked to Miesha by the hosts were what kind of a person is Miesha to which she replied that she is a bit of it all- dominant, naïve and aggressive.

Also Read: Is Splitsvilla 12's Aahna Hinting At A Physical Relationship Between Her And Piyush?

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Poses A New Question: Who Could Be Bhavin Bhanushali's Ideal Match?

On Splitsvilla 12, Miesha has found her Ideal Match in Ashish and has been together since the beginning. They are also the Chosen Ones on the show being bestowed with special powers from time to time. They have also proved their mettle as the Chosen Ones twice on the show already. On the show, they have already proved to be tough competition.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Alice Reveals Her Secrets On The Show's Secret Segment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.