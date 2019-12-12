Deadpool: Refresh Your Memory With The Funniest Scenes From The Popular Ryan Reynolds Film

Deadpool is a superhero movie based on a Marvel comic series from the same name. This movie was the first solo Deadpool film released. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool alongside Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand. The film was directed by Tim Miller. The movie is one of the funniest movies. The movie will not let you sit quietly for a second. The whole movie consists of many funny scenes. Have a look at the few of the best scenes from the movie:

4 Funniest Scenes from Deadpool

Bad Deadpool, good Deadpool scene

In this scene, he is just left with 12 bullets to take down a frame of armed bad guys, but he ends up wasting a few of the bullets on one slick motorcyclist. This is the time when he calls himself "Bad Deadpool", but with the two lethal headshots, he compensates for the error and calls himself a "Good Deadpool".

Handcuffs scene

The time when colossus handcuffs Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) cuts off his own hand to get rid of him, and runs away, leaving colossus with just his hand, which is showing the middle finger.

Say the magic words, fat Gandalf

This is the scene where Deadpool meets Vanessa for the first time. While they are talking, a person slaps her at the back but she gives it back by holding his nut sack and says “Say the magic words, fat Gandalf”. Except for Deadpool and colossus, Vanessa too has hilarious dialogues in the movie Deadpool.

'Dad' scene

Deadpool is seen calling colossus ‘Dad’ in the first scene between them in the movie. Deadpool punches Colossus on the chrome crotch without looking at him directly. he feels it, he recognizes it and that’s when he calls him his ‘Dad’. This scene is the start between Colossus and Deadpool's relationship in the Deadpool movie.

