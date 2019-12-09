The Debate
Ryan Reynolds: Times When The Deadpool Actor Took The Internet By Storm

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds is not only lauded for his stellar performances but also known for his witty social media posts. Here are some hilarious posts by the actor.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, who last graced the big screens with Deadpool 2, is considered as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Besides being lauded for his spell-binding performances, Ryan Reynolds is also known for his social media presence. Here are a few times when Reynolds took the internet by storm with his social media posts.

Ryan Reynolds trolls his wife Blake Lively with hilarious social media pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

When Ryan successfully pulled off the bottle-cap challenge

When Reynolds sarcastically took a dig at Hugh Jackman, resulting in a troll-war

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

When Ryan posted a video of his young Deadpool fan

When Ryan Reynolds 'ate' Tony Stark

When Ryan took a sarcastic jibe at Jake Gyllenhall

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' brotherhood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

When Reynolds claimed that he is Exo's newest member

When Reynolds joked about his stake

What's next for Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Ryan will be seen in the much-anticipated vigilante film, 6 Underground. Helmed by Michael Bay, 6 Underground chronicles the story of six agents, who have to bury their dark past to change the future. Reynolds will also be seen in a Shawn Levy directorial, Free Guy. Expected to release in 2020, Free Guy revolves around the life of a bank-teller who discovers that he is in an open-world video game. Take a look at the film's poster:

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

