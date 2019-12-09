Ryan Reynolds: Times When The Deadpool Actor Took The Internet By Storm

Ryan Reynolds, who last graced the big screens with Deadpool 2, is considered as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Besides being lauded for his spell-binding performances, Ryan Reynolds is also known for his social media presence. Here are a few times when Reynolds took the internet by storm with his social media posts.

Ryan Reynolds trolls his wife Blake Lively with hilarious social media pictures

When Ryan successfully pulled off the bottle-cap challenge

When Reynolds sarcastically took a dig at Hugh Jackman, resulting in a troll-war

When Ryan posted a video of his young Deadpool fan

When Ryan Reynolds 'ate' Tony Stark

When Ryan took a sarcastic jibe at Jake Gyllenhall

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' brotherhood

When Reynolds claimed that he is Exo's newest member

Thrilled to be EXO’s newest member. I might not be able to dance or sing, but one thing’s for damn sure: I have no idea how to give the “thumbs up” sign. Honestly, I never learned it. @weareoneEXO @Bosslogic pic.twitter.com/tqxuvIuSuh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 2, 2019

When Reynolds joked about his stake

We take our 40% off sale seriously at https://t.co/mlzXY47eZO pic.twitter.com/pIwcZwwiV1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 2, 2019

What's next for Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Ryan will be seen in the much-anticipated vigilante film, 6 Underground. Helmed by Michael Bay, 6 Underground chronicles the story of six agents, who have to bury their dark past to change the future. Reynolds will also be seen in a Shawn Levy directorial, Free Guy. Expected to release in 2020, Free Guy revolves around the life of a bank-teller who discovers that he is in an open-world video game. Take a look at the film's poster:

