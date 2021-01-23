'Death Of Me' Ending Explained - Know All Details On The Spooky Ending Of The Film

Death of Me is an American horror film starring Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth and Alex Essoe in pivotal roles. The story follows the couple Christine (Maggie) and Neil (Luke) vacationing on a small island in Thailand where they stumble upon mysterious video footage of their drunken night that makes them question their own sanity. The ending was one of the key moments that raised an alarming rate of questions, here's why.

Also Read - Who Is Nicki Minaj’s Husband? Find Out How These Childhood Sweethearts Got Hitched

Death of Me Synopsis

A married couple on a tiny Thai island cannot possibly be a plot for a horror story, right? One morning, the couple find themselves covered in dirt in the middle of the beach, unable to comprehend how they got there. As it is their last day on the island, they decide to hurry back to their hotel, only to find out that their passports are missing. As a result, they decide to stay back for a day and find their passports from where they were last found. Whilst the scavenge, Neil finds video footage in his camera that resembles the incidents of the night before. The video perceives gruesome acts of Neil choking Christine to death and then burying her in the ground. That might explain the mud that they were covered in but what about the fact that Christine is very much alive? Their attempt at finding the truth is what sets up the premise of the story.

Death of Me Ending Explained

The couple noticed that the locals of the island have started acting strange all of a sudden and are in fact preparing for an ominous festival that apparently happens every year. As the news of a massive typhoon hitting the island surfaces, the couple decides to find a way out of the island. Oddly, the locals try to keep them captive and reassure them that the island hasn't been hit by a storm in over 200 years. Fortunately, Christine meets Kanda who immediately tells her the truth about the island. Seemingly, the festival that the locals were preparing for is actually initiated to maintain the island's protection from storms and it involves the sacrifice of a pregnant woman each year as a part of the ritual. It's then revealed that the reason why the locals are keeping Christine captive is because she is pregnant. What they saw in the video was very much real but Christine didn't die because of the pendant that Madee had put on her earlier. The pendant lets her exist on a supernatural plane, which means that she's not really dead and not alive either.

Also Read - The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Review: Netizens Praise Aaron Sorkin, 'incredible Performances'

Why did Neil kill Christine?

In the flashback, it's seen that Neil is in the bar with Madee who spikes his drink with corpse oil that lets the locals control his mind and actions. This is why he kills Christine and then commits suicide shortly after. But if he had committed suicide, why was he alive the next day even without owning the pendant? Turns out, he was actually dead and a part of Christine's subconscious imagination.

Does Christine die?

Christine is forced into the ritual but manages to escape before it's completed. As she takes off on a getaway boat, she sees that the typhoon has already made its way into the island. The next day, we see that the entire island is swept by the storm because the sacrifice wasn't complete and along with the locals' bodies, we also see Christine dead in the boat. The officer who is in charge of rounding up the bodies finds the pendant across the sea and tosses it into Christine's body bag, which results in her corpse regaining consciousness. Thereafter, she manages to escape from the body bag and goes on to live a relatively peaceful life.

The movie ends with many questions. Due to the pendant, Christine cannot really die. And if that is so, will she ever? More importantly, what will happen to her baby? Will it turn out to be a demon-child? Guess the only takeaway is that the viewer can test their vivid imaginations with this.

Also Read - Where Is 'American Horror Story 10' Filmed? Know Locations Of This Spooky Show

Also Read - 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Movie Release Date Out, Know More Details Of This Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.