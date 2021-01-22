'Godzilla Vs Kong' Movie Release Date Out, Know More Details Of This Film

It has been a while since fans have seen the MonsterVerse coming to life on the big screen. 2021 seems to be an exciting year with awaited releases, most 2020 flicks that were cancelled due to the lockdown restrictions, making a debut in the large multi-dimensional screens instead of our TVs. Godzilla vs Kong was one such movie that had fans hold their breaths in anticipation due to the constant shifting of the release date. The creators of the movie have finally decided to give it a 2021 release. Here's everything you need to know about Godzilla vs Kong release date and where to watch it.

Godzilla vs Kong Release Date

With a grand Godzilla vs Kong trailer release on January 24, 2021, and back-to-back poster releases, the makers know how to keep the audience hooked. For fans in India, the trailer will be released in three local languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in addition to English.

Godzilla vs Kong is slated to have a summer release, March 26, 2021, to be exact. The movie will release worldwide in theatres, including in India, and will subsequently be released on HBO Max for the US audience. The movie is said to be one of the most expensive films of 2021 with an estimated $160–200 million budget.

What to expect from Godzilla vs Kong?

The official synopsis from Legendary and Warner Bros. reads, "In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

The film will be the fourth instalment of Legendary's MonsterVerse. In case you want to brush up your knowledge on this Universe before stepping into it in March, most of the prequels are available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix India to watch. Godzilla vs Kong stars actors Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the lead characters.

