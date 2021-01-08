Where Is 'American Horror Story 10' Filmed? Know Locations Of This Spooky Show

American Horror Story is getting renewed for a Season 10 which is already in the making. The 10th season comes after American Horror Story 1984 and was announced back in August of 2019. Now as the 10th season is in the making, fans are curious for the cast, plot and the filming locations of the show, read along to find out where it is being shot at.

Where is 'American Horror Story 10' filmed at?

American Horror Story is currently filming the 10 seasons on the thriller series. There are various speculations about where the show is being shot at and about its filming location. A report by Screen Rant reveals that Ryan Murphy and the production team have been recceing for filming locations in and around Provincetown in Los Angeles, near Cape God. This also happens to be the town where a suspicious murder case took place back in 1974, which is referred to as ‘Lady Of The Dunes’.

More about 'American Horror Story' Season 10

The 10 Season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story is set to premiere in the ongoing year 2021. The show was initially scheduled to release in Fall 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the production halt caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The makers of the show announced on May 26, 2020, that the show’s release is being moved to 2021. The cast members including Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will be coming back to reprise their roles, while Macaulay Culkin is a new addition.

In November 2019, show creator Ryan Murphy had also announced that some of the iconic characters that were a part of the first three seasons will be seen coming back in this season. He had also mentioned during an interview with TheWrap that as the show’s filming is being moved ahead it might lead to a change in theme, as the original theme had to be shot in the warmer months of the year. The upcoming season is being referred to as Pilgrim as a codename, while it is under production.

