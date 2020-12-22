Death To 2020 Trailer Released, Charlie Brooker's Netflix Documentary Is A Laugh Riot

As year-end nears, Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have something in store for all the Netflix viewers, with their upcoming documentary, Death to 2020. The trailer of this comedy has been released recently on Youtube and features an ensemble cast, starring Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Christin Milioti, and Joe Keery. Read on to know more about Death to 2020 trailer and more.

Death to 2020 trailer is out now

The creators of Black Mirror on Netflix, Charlie Brooker, and Annabel Jones have teamed up once again to take their audiences on a comic ride with their new Netflix original titled Death to 2020. The Netflix description of the show reads, "As the year we all want to end finally does, take a look back at 2020's mad glory in this comedy retrospective from the creators of Black Mirror". This landmark documentary-style special puts together some of the world’s most renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months. You can see the trailer here.

According to a report by NME, Hugh Grant had earlier talked about this mockumentary and said that he will be playing a historian who is being interviewed about the year 2020. He further said that the audience will like his wig and that his character is pretty repellent. This mockumentary will be Charlie Brooker’s first project with Netflix since the streamer invested in his and Annabel Jones’s production company Broke and Bones in a landmark deal. Netflix officially came aboard Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror science-fiction series, back in 2015. Death to 2020 release date is said to be December 27 and would be streamed worldwide from that date on.

As for Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the duo’s Black Mirror has become one of Netflix’s standout titles. The British show began streaming on Netflix in 2016 and released its three-episode Season 5 in 2019. The fifth season of the show dropped on Netflix with three episodes in June 2019. Black Mirror cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Daniel Kaluuya, Hannah John Kamen, and Hayley Atwell.

