Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow & Others Join Charlie Brooker's 'Death To 2020' For Netflix

Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are comping up with a new Netflix project. It was first teased by Hugh Grant, who told New York magazine that he will be playing a historian being interviewed about the year, 2020. He added in the same interview that he is pretty repellent, and people will like his wig. Now a new teaser and cast members for the show is out.

Netflix’s 'Death To 2020' gets Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Joe Keery, and more

Netflix recently dropped a teaser of Death To 2020, a mockumentary by Black Mirror creators. It is a comedy special intended to taunt the state of the year 2020 highlighted by events of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, with many other topics. Deadline reported that it will juxtapose footage of real-life events with fictitious “renowned” experts passing comment on what took place.

The teaser confirmed actors who will appear on Charlie Brooker’s Netflix Comedy Event Special. It includes The Avengers’ Samuel L. Jackson, Friends star Lisa Kudrow, and Ghostbuster series fame Leslie Jones. It also has Golden Globe-winner Tracey Ullman, Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani, How I Met Your Mother alum Cristin Milioti, Truth Seekers’ Samson Kayo, and Stranger Things star Joe Keery. British comedian and actor Diane Morgan will also join the project. Check out the video below.

Death To 2020 official synopsis

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones will serve as executive producer on Death To 2020 for Broke And Bones, while Alison Marlow is the producer. It is Broke and Bones’ debut project for Netflix and they previously co-produced Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe for the BBC. The streamer has invested in the company in a landmark deal that gives them exclusivity over Brooker and Jones’ new shows.

