Charlie Brooker Writes A Mockumentary On 2020 For Netflix Starring Hugh Grant

The creator of the hit series Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker is all set to make a mockumentary with Hollywood star Hugh Grant. The mockumentary would revolve around the year 2020, which caused a major deal of loss to the world. Hugh Grant mentioned about his upcoming project with Charlie Brooker in an interview. Read on to know more about the Hugh Grant starrer 2020 mockumentary, to be made by Charlie.

Also Read | The Undoing Finale Review: Nicole & Hugh Grant Starrer Will Keep You On Your Seat's Edge

Black Mirror creator to make a 2020 mockumentary

According to a report by NME, Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020 for Netflix. While details about the mockumentary remain undisclosed, Hugh Grant let it slip earlier this year during an interview about his latest project The Undoing with New York Magazine that he’ll be featured in the project.

Talking about his role, he revealed that he will be playing a historian who is being interviewed about the year 2020. He further said that the audience will like his wig and that his character is pretty repellent. This mockumentary will be Charlie’s first project with Netflix since the streamer invested in his and Annabel Jones’s production company Broke and Bones in a landmark deal. Netflix officially came aboard Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror science-fiction series, back in 2015.

The fifth season of the show dropped on Netflix with three episodes in June 2019. Black Mirror cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Daniel Kaluuya, Hannah John Kamen and Hayley Atwell.

Also Read | 'Black Mirror Shut Up And Dance' Explained: Kenny's Secrets Exposed To His Family

Also Read | Hugh Grant Talks About His Career Break; Says 'I Didn't Leave Hollywood, It Left Me'

Also Read | Is There Another Season Of 'The Undoing'? Find Out If There Will Be A Season 2

Hugh Grant's latest project has him playing the character of Jonathan Sachs in the thriller series, The Undoing. The Undoing cast includes Nicole Kidman, Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe and Edgar Ramirez.

Talking about the series, Hugh said that he has been following the online popularity of the show and that it has been an exhausting six weeks, either resisting looking at Twitter to see how people are reacting or giving in after a few drinks and spending four hours of the night either being pleased or outraged at people's reactions on certain things like his appearance and how he looks old on screen. Hugh Grant's movies include Notting Hill, Love Actually, Four Weddings and a funeral, Bridget Jones' Diary and Two Weeks notice.

Also Read | Who Was The Killer In 'The Undoing'? Season Finale Exposes The Killer Of Elena Alves

Image credits: filmdesenver instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.