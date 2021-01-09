Deezer D Of 'ER' Fame Passes Away In Los Angeles At Age 55; Celebs Pay Tribute

Dearon Thompson, popularly known as Deezer D, passed away on January 7. The actor is best known for his role in the former medical drama ER. According to FOX News, Dearon Thompson’s death was confirmed to TMZ by his brother, Marshawn. His brother informed that Deezer D died of a heart attack.

According to the report, Thompson was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on January 7. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2009 where his aorta was replaced to fix a leaky heart valve. Deezer D was a part of ER from 1994 to 2009. He portrayed the role of Malik McGarth. Reportedly, Dearon has appeared in more than 200 songs. According to media reports, Deezer D was known in the underground hip-hop and Christian communities as he formerly hosted a Christian radio show in Los Angeles. Fox News reported that he also worked as a fitness trainer in the recent past.

Deezer D's brother confirms the news

Thompson's brother confirmed the news with a post on Instagram, which he captioned as "My Big Brother! God is with you. I will miss you." He posted a series of pictures of Deezer D with his family and friends. Take a look.

ER co-stars pay tribute

Dearon's ER co-stars and makers also paid their last tribute to the actor. Terry Wilkerson took to Twitter and wrote, “I had the pleasure of working with Deezer D on E.R. One of the kindest most gentle souls ever. Even before Diversity was popular he made it on one of the biggest Shows on Network. Prayers to his family. Rest Easy my Brother”.

I had the pleasure of working with Deezer D on E.R. One of the kindest most Gentle souls ever. Even before Diversity was popular he made it on one of the biggest Shows on Network. Prayers to his family.

Rest Easy my Brother. pic.twitter.com/XSIoSfFu9l — Terry Wilkerson (@TerryWilkerson) January 8, 2021

Mekhi Phifer, who joined the series in 2002, also shared tributes. “What a special spirit we have all lost!” he wrote on Instagram. “Since the first day I met him on the set of ER he absolutely made me feel at home and welcomed. My brother will forever be missed! Many condolences to his friends, fans and family.” ER producer Neal Baer also shared his condolences on Twitter, calling Thompson "wonderful to work with."

Sad to learn that Deezer D has passed away. A very sweet, kind man and wonderful to work with on ER. https://t.co/NNsIwOc2Q8 — NealBaer🏳️‍🌈 (@NealBaer) January 8, 2021

Noah Wyle wrote on Instagram. “Deezer D, known to millions of ER fans as nurse, Malik McGrath, died yesterday morning. He was one of the most creative and charismatic men I’ve ever known and his gospel of positivity pulled us both up from many a dark place. I will miss him terribly. Please say a prayer for him and hold a living thought for his family today.”

J August Richards also paid his last respect after Deezer D's death. He posted a heartfelt note with the actor's picture. He wrote, "Some people just have a LIGHT... @deezerd10 was one of those people. We used to smoke cigars together... He was so dedicated in his walk with the Lord that after starring in over 200 episodes of ER and movies like #CB4, he was humble enough to serve as an usher at @tphonela. He was a kindhearted man and a loving father who always gushed about his son. Celebrating the life of actor, rapper, father and child of God Dearon “Deezer D” Thompson..."

