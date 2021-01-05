The Office's "never Seen Before" Clip Released By NBC's Peacock; WATCH

As the world spent most of their time at home last year, many were binging or re-binging the very popular American classic comedy television series, The Office. Recently, as NBC’s streaming platform Peacock took over The Office, they released a “never seen before” clip of the show that fans would love to watch. Read further ahead to know more about The Office’s new promo.

Also Read | 'The Office' Christmas Special Episodes You Can Watch This Holiday Season; See List

The Office promo

In order to mark the shift of The Office from the digital streaming platform Netflix to NBC’s Peacock, the digital service celebrated its arrival in a very unique manner. Recently, Peacock took to its official Twitter handle in order to share a “never seen before” cold open scene from The Office’s last season. This newly-released clip was dedicated to the late Hollywood actor Hugh Dane who was cast to play the character of Hank in The Office. The actor passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018. In this clip, the characters of Pam and Jim can be seen playing yet another prank on Dwight that is sure to leave The Office fans laughing. NBC’s Peacock captioned the tweet, “This is not a drill. Presenting a never-before-seen cold open from #TheOffice Watch #TheOfficeonPeacock for more exclusive content"

🚨 This is not a drill. 🚨 Presenting a never-before-seen cold open from #TheOffice!



Watch #TheOfficeonPeacock for more exclusive content: https://t.co/83j9pd3Wke pic.twitter.com/NgE1GYsJzm — Dunder Mifflin Peacock (@peacockTV) January 1, 2021

Also Read | 'Office Christmas Party' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2016 Christmas-comedy Movie

In this clip released by the streaming service, Pam and Jim can be seen tricking Dwight into thinking that he is in fact in The Matrix. Also helping the two prank Dwight can be seen a black cat, Glen from the warehouse, Glen’s twin-brother Ben (that Dwight doesn’t know about), and the office’s security guard Hank. After successfully getting Dwight to the warehouse, Hank presents him with a blue and a red pill. He gives Dwight two options and says that if he chooses the blue pill, he will stay in The Matrix but he will not remember any of this and life will go on as it is for him. But, if Dwight chooses the red pill, he will open Dwight’s eyes and he will be able to see how deep a rabbit hole goes. Opposite to what Hank had expected, Dwight chose the blue pill and the laughter riot continued.

Also Read | 'Demon Slayer' Becomes Highest-grossing Film In Japan, Shatters Box Office Records

The Office cast

The Office is one of the most popular American mockumentary television series that aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16. 2013, having a total of nine seasons. The Office cast Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson as the lead characters. The Office plot revolves around the everyday lives of the office employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, at the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch.

Also Read | Calamity? Anomaly? 2020 Was A Box Office Year Like No Other

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.