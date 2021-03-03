'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Actor Jahmil French Passes Away At 28

Canadian actor Jahmil French, popularly known for his role in Degrassi: The Next Generation, passed away on March 1, 2021. He was 28 years old. The news was confirmed by the late Jahmil French's co-star, Chisme Chica, on the Netflix series Soundtrack on Twitter.

Jahmil French passes away

The cause of Jamil's death has not been revealed as of yet. This heartbreaking news was shared by Chica on March 2. In the tweet, she also wrote, "Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news". She also commented on Jahmil's latest Instagram post by saying, "You will be missed. Rest peacefully King".

I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news. — chisme chica (@Anthologist) March 2, 2021

Melinda Shankar, who shared screen space with Jahmil on Degrassi, also penned a tribute for the late actor. She wrote that she is grateful for the deep conversations and memories she shared with him. She also wrote, "Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together.

Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were". Annie Clarke also remembered the actor by saying, "Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil". She also has shared a video of Jahmil dancing on Twitter.

So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were. pic.twitter.com/6upmYClo3r — Melinda Shankar (@melindashankar) March 2, 2021

Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔 pic.twitter.com/hgKibZ1h1j — Annie Clark (@anniejclark) March 2, 2021

Degrassi: The Next Generation is a Canadian teen drama series created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood in 1979. The plot of the series revolves around a group of kids who live on Degrassi street in Ontario, Canada. It chronicles their lives and the problems they face while growing up. It is the fourth instalment of the Degrassi franchise. The cast of the series includes Niamh Wilson, Ana Golja, Dylan Everett, Demetrius Joyette, Justin Kelly and Chloe Rose among others.

Jahmil French's movies

The late actor has starred in several movies like A Day Late and a Dollar Short, The Infamous, At First Light and Boost. Jahmil French also starred in several television shows like Remedy, Let's Get Physical, Soundtrack and Incorporated. He also earned the Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series.

Image courtesy- @jahmilfrench Instagram

