Brie Larson Teases New Project With Tessa Thompson, Says 'We’re Cooking Something Up'

While Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson won many hearts with their role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, the duo is also known for their off-screen camaraderie. Recently, pictures of the two stars while attending an event surfaced on Twitter and fans gushed to drop their comments on it. However, it turned merrier after Brie stumbled upon her pics with Tessa and retweeted the same with a comment, that amped up excitement among fans.

She teased her followers and wrote, "We’re cooking something up," followed by an emoji with its tongue sticking out. The picture was from ACE, while the duo was doing an interview together and the caption on it read, "Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson appreciation tweet because they." After Brie dropped her tweet, fans assumed that they are all set to work on a new project together.

Brie teases a new project with Tessa

An excited fan wrote, "I have to know, what are you both plotting? I'm not suspicious... no I'm freaking suspicious! An announcement soon?", whereas another fan penned, "Please please do!!! Two of my absolute favourite characters? Oh yes please!!!". While Tessa garnered massive love for her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films Thor: Ragnarok, 2017, and Avengers: Endgame; Brie became a household name after she was roped in to play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the 2019 MCU films titled Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Many simply dropped amusing GIFs and expressed excitement to watch Valkyrie and Cap together in the MCU series. A fan also assumed that Larson will soon invite Thompson on to be a part of her YouTube video.

A look at Brie Larson's movies

On the work front, Brie has a lot of projects in the pipeline. She is all set to be a part of Amazon’s new original film about the USA’s first female presidential candidate. More so, Larson will don the producer's hat for this outing. She will be seen playing the role of Victoria Woodhull, who grabbed attention after she campaigned to be the president of the United States. Larson will produce it alongside Whalerock Industries’ Lloyd Braun and Andrew Mittman. Meanwhile, Tessa will be seen in the upcomer titled Thor: Love and Thunder.

