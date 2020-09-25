Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Part Ways 2 Months After Their Engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have decided to part ways two months after being engaged. The couple has been quite vocal about their relationship in the past and fans have adored them. However as per reports by People, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have broken up with each other after dating for a while now.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up

Also Read | Demi Lovato Reacts To Max Ehrich's 'fake' Tweets, Says It Puts 'Women Against Each Other'

A source told the portal that it was a tough decision for both Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich. However, the two have decided to part ways with each other and focus on their respective careers. The source further continued to add that both the celebrities still have mutual love and respect for each other. Further on, the source said that the now-former couple would always like to cherish the beautiful moments that they spent together.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Shares Beau Max Ehrich’s 2011 Tweet Where All He Wanted For Christmas Was Her

In the past, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were often seen a number of times featuring on each other’s social media profiles. The couple was known to be quite adorable and fans loved the chemistry the two shared. After getting engaged, Demi wrote a long and heartfelt post professing her love for Max Ehrich at the time. Max too did the same on his profile and thus fans began to root for the duo.

Also Read | Demi Lovato & Fiance Max Ehrich Are Worth Millions; Here Are Details About Their Net Worth

However, not too long ago, several tweets from Max Ehrich’s account resurfaced on the web which began to cause trouble. In the tweets, Max was seen praising Selena Gomez and ignoring Demi Lovato. The tweets were taken from a while back when Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich didn’t even know each other. However, after the tweets resurfaced, several fans flooded Max Ehrich’s account asking him to apologise for his actions. Due to the massive response from users on Twitter, Max was later forced to delete his Twitter account, the portal added

Also Read | Demi Lovato Reacts To Max Ehrich's 'fake' Tweets, Says It Puts 'Women Against Each Other'

Demi at the time came out in support of him and wrote to people to focus on other important things. The singer wrote a long and heartfelt post on her Instagram stories defending Max during the backlash that he was facing. Demi also highlighted the fact that the images being shared were doctored and were thus fake.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.