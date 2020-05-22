Demi Lovato Shares Beau Max Ehrich’s 2011 Tweet Where All He Wanted For Christmas Was Her

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's love story proves that wishes do come true. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are sailing strong on their love boat now but back in the year 2011, Max was just hoping that he gets to date the Sorry Not Sorry singer. Demi Lovato took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of Max Ehrich's 2011 tweet wherein he had written, 'All I want for Christmas is Demi Lovato #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant.'

Demi Lovato shared beau Max Ehrich's 2011 tweet wherein he had expressed his wish to date her

Demi Lovato took an endearing jibe at Max Ehrich while sharing the tweet on her Instagram story. Demi Lovato wrote in the caption saying, 'Every Christmas? We love a little manifestation'. Along with this, Demi Lovato also shared some mushy pictures of themselves on her social media.

In one of the pictures, the happy couple, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich can be seen sharing a kiss while posing for a mirror selfie. In another picture, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich strike a pose with their adorable pet dog. Demi seems to be completely smitten with Max Ehrich in the pictures and the fans too cannot stop gushing over the couple. Take a look at the tweet shared by Demi along with the recent beautiful pictures of the couple.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are not planning to tie the knot anytime soon

According to media reports, Demi has seen some major turbulent times in her past which included a near-to-death drug overdose two years ago coupled with unhappy breakups from her past few relationships. But it seems that the I'm Ready singer is in a happy phase now. Reportedly rumor mills were also doing the round that Demi may soon tie the knot with Max. However, a source close to the couple revealed to a publication that they are taking things slow and the wedding is not on the cards anytime soon.

The couple is currently social distancing together in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The source further added that Demi is in a much positive phase with her current relationship. The source said that the I Love Me singer is staying sober, healthy and has been taking good care of herself.

