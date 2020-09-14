Demi Lovato Reacts To Max Ehrich's 'fake' Tweets, Says It Puts 'Women Against Each Other'

Demi Lovato recently took to social media to call out the ongoing criticism that her partner Max Ehrich has been receiving. Several people have criticised the actor due to some of his tweets from the past. Max Ehrich allegedly showed signs of affection for Selena Gomez and shunned Demi Lovato out in certain tweets that were made. The tweets are now nowhere to be found on social media. However, fans claim that “Demi Deserves Better” after some images of the tweets resurfaced the web.

Demi deserves better. — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 12, 2020

Demi Lovato calls out 'fake' tweets in regard to Max Ehrich

Also Read | Demi Lovato & Fiance Max Ehrich Are Worth Millions; Here Are Details About Their Net Worth

Thus, addressing the same, Demi Lovato took to her Instagram stories to put out her statement amid all of this ongoing criticism Max has been receiving. The singer mentioned that she finds it saddening that people put up “Fake” images. She hinted at the supposed images of the tweets being doctored. She then claimed that it was done to put two women against each other in a state of conflict. This statement was made by Demi in reference to Selena Gomez being mentioned in the tweet images. She then added that if women have a conflict then that matter is solely up to them and not anyone else.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Quiz: How Well Do You Know The ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Star? Find Out

She then questioned if tabloids have nothing better to do amid everything that has been happening in 2020. She then went on to bring the topic of Breonna Taylor and mentioned that the murderers of her haven’t been arrested yet, and thus they should write about that. She added that she feels it is rude to say such things and she is well aware of the situation of the world right now. She continued to say that it has always been easy to tear down a celebrity, however, one needs to work on not doing so and find a better solution together.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Pens A Powerful Essay On Mental Health And BLM Protests

Demi Lovato then claimed that perhaps due to the ongoing crisis in the world people have chosen to distract themselves with “Doctored images”. However, she feels one needs to redirect their focus on other productive things. She also further urged and pleaded the tabloids to write about what really matters.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Buys A New Mansion Worth $7 Million Months After Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.