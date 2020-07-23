Demi Lovato & Fiance Max Ehrich Are Worth Millions; Here Are Details About Their Net Worth

Demi Lovato surprised her fans by sharing with them that she is engaged to Max Ehrich who popped the question on Wednesday. The two had been dating for quite some time and they shared a series of photographs with heartfelt notes as they announced their engagement. The friends and fans of the two have been congratulating them since then. Read on to know the net worth of the two as they start a new chapter in their lives together.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's net worth

According to a leading media portal, Demi Lovato’s net worth is around $33 million. This is around Rs 247 crores. According to a leading media portal, Max Ehrich's net worth is around $2 million. This is around Rs 15 crores.

Demi Lovato's career

Demi Lovato started her career in the entertainment industry with Disney Channel’s As the Bell Rings. She became popular from television film Camp Rock and series Sonny with a Chance. She is one of the most popular singers who are known well for their acting and dancing skills.

Max Ehrich's career

Max Ehrich had got his first role in the year 2004 and he had appeared in One Easy Job when he was only 13. He was also a principal dancer in High School Musical 3: Senior Year. He later moved to do television series and had a recurring guest role in season three of Ugly Betty.

He has also starred in iCarly TV movie iStart A Fan War. Max Ehrich has been seen in The Young and the Restless in which he portrayed the character of Fenmore Baldwin. He has also been seen in Under The Dome and The Path. The actor was recently featured in Netflix’s original Walk Ride Rodeo, in which he had co-written and performed the song Ride. Last year, the actor joined the American Princess in a recurring role.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich announce they are engaged!

Demi Lovato and Max took to their social media handles and revealed to their fans that they are engaged. The two expressed how they were always sure about each other. The two also expressed how excited they were to begin their new journey together. Check out the pictures below.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

