Demi Lovato Will ‘cherish The Opportunity’ Of Playing Naya Rivera’s Girlfriend On 'Glee'

Hollywood actor Naya Rivera’s body was found on Monday, July 13, 2020. Naya Rivera had disappeared about five days ago and after an extensive search, her body was recovered from Lake Piru. The actor was best known for playing the role of Santana Lopez in the popular show, Glee. Naya’s Glee co-star Demi Lovato has taken to her social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Demi Lovato pays tribute to Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato played the role of Naya Rivera’s love interest named Dani on the show. She took to her social media and wrote that she is grateful for the opportunity to share the screen space with Naya Rivera. In the post, she spoke about how Naya was an inspiration to Latin women. She also mentioned that Naya’s character Santana was ‘groundbreaking’ for the women of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures taken on the set of the show. Some of the pictures were stills from the time when Demi Lovato appeared on the show Glee. Demi, on her social media, wrote, “RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.” [sic]

Naya Rivera's death

Previously, Ventura Sherrif announced that they have recovered a body from the lake in which Naya Rivera went missing. The officials held a press conference in which they revealed that they are sure confirmed that the body found is that of Naya Rivera. They reportedly stated that Naya Rivera’s family has been notified about the developments. According to a news agency AP, Ventura County Sheriff's officials confirmed at an afternoon news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was that of the 33-year-old Rivera.

The body was flown 40 miles (64 kilometres) to the coroner's office in Ventura, where an autopsy would be conducted, Sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow said.

cast of glee and naya rivera’s family at lake piru to honor/pay tribute to naya 😔❤️ #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/95Pjg7RTri — Trinity (@txayyyy) July 14, 2020

According to reports, the cast members shouted ‘Say her name-Naya’ as they paid tribute to the 33-year-old star whose body was recovered five days after she was reported missing in the Lake Piru. It has not been reported who all were there at the lake. However, it has been reported that Naya Rivera’s on-screen love interest Heather Morris was present at the lake.

(With Inputs from AP)

