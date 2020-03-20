Demi Lovato, David Beckham, & Others Join The 'I Stay Home For' Initiative By Kevin Bacon

Amidst the global outbreak of Coronavirus, several celebrities and Hollywood names are spreading awareness about social distancing. Kevin Bacon of Hollow Man fame started out the #istayhomefor initiative. In the initiative, celebrities give out the reason as to why one should self-isolate themselves from others in the wake of the pandemic. Several celebs, including footballer David Beckham, actress Eva Longoria and music giant Elton John took to their social media accounts to share the messages.

Initially, Kevin Bacon started the movement. Several other Hollywood names joined the hashtags with their take on raising awareness on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. He shared the following picture on his IG.

Also Read | Three More Coronavirus Cases In Gujarat, Count Rises To Five

Demi Lovato shared the #IStayHomeFor picture

Demi Lovato wants to self-isolate and stay at home for her family and her neighbours. She wants to protect her health further risking the virus transmission to others. Demi Lovato shared the following picture.

David Beckham shared the #IStayHomeFor picture

David Beckham shared the following picture and wrote, "Staying at home for the ones that we love 🏠. Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo, 😂 Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together ♥️ Share your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same." He also tagged his son and friends to follow the same as a precaution. His daughter Cruzie's hair could be visible in the picture.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus And Demi Lovato's "quarantine Puppy Date" Will Have Their Fans Swooning

Eva Longoria shared the #IStayHomeFor video

Eva Longoria shared a one minute and seventeen seconds long video in which she is sharing her experience on self-quarantine measures. She believes that it is the right thing to do. In the video, she is urging everyone to stay indoors and not risk one's own health. Here is what she shared.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Cut A 'real Cake' After Years Of Cutting A Watermelon For Her B’day

More celebrities who joined the initiative

Also Read | 'Blessing Amid Misfortune': The Chinese Football Club At Coronavirus Ground Zero

Promo Image Credits: Demi Lovato, David Beckham and Asher IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.