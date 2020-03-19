Miley Cyrus And Demi Lovato's "quarantine Puppy Date" Will Have Their Fans Swooning

The global coronavirus pandemic led everyone to practice self-isolation and social distancing as a precautionary measure. Several celebrities took to social media to share how they are killing time by indulging in various activities like working out, spending quality time with their loved ones or learning some new skills at home. Recently, the pop-icons Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato too gave a sneak peek of their self-quarantine time to their fans. Take a look here.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato's adorable "quarantine puppy date"

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato went live on Instagram and also got their adorable four-legged buddies in the live video. In the video clip shared by the Wrecking Ball singer on her official Twitter handle, both Miley and Demi made their puppies meet each other.

While Miley had one puppy, Demi was occupied with two puppies on her lap. As the BFFs made their cute pups befriended each other, their cuteness had their fans go absolutely 'aww'.

Along with sharing the clip from the live video, Cyrus also captioned it as "Quarantine puppy date #BrightMinded"

Amid the live session, the Malibu singer also opened up about her bond with Demi Lovato. She stated that life is moving so fast that it usually becomes hard for them to slow down and appreciate people in their lives. However, Miley further expressed her affection for Demi and said that she has been that one person in her life for so many years and they have been friends for very long.

In the live video, Miley Cyrus further revealed that she been in her sweatpants for five days and does not plan on getting out of them anytime soon.

(Image credit: Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Instagram)

