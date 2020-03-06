Demi Lovato Cut A 'real Cake' After Years Of Cutting A Watermelon For Her B’day

Demi Lovato is an American singer who began her career in the year 2002 after appearing in children’s television series Barney & Friends. She has been very vocal about her journey with substance abuse and dealing with an eating disorder. The singer recently appeared on a popular television talk-show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres where she revealed some details about her past which took everyone by surprise. She revealed that after years, on her 27th birthday she cut a legit birthday cake.

Demi Lovato reveals how her previous team controlled her eating habits

The Ellen Show recently hosted Demi Lovato where she was asked about her team controlling her eating habits. Ellen also asked Demi on the show if it was true that her team used to hide all of the sugar from her dressing room, backstage and everywhere else where she could be. Addressing the same, Demi Lovato got emotional when she revealed on the show that for years she did not get to cut a real cake because her manager and team did not allow her to. She added to her comments that for years, she used to cut a watermelon cake that was cut in the shape of a cake on which she would be allowed to put sugarfree whipped cream.

Demi told her audience that when she was recovering from her eating disorder, her team used to control everything, which was good, but problems started when they started controlling too much and everything in her life. She also told her fans that her team used to remove the phone from her hotel room in order to keep her away from ordering in at night and would take away fruits from her room because “that’s extra sugar”. They would check her bank statements to see what she had ordered at a coffee shop and at other places.

Demi Lovato cut a cake after years on her 27th birthday

Demi Lovato revealed to her fans on The Ellen Show that on her 27th birthday, her new manager and the team gave her the "best birthday cake" and she had the best birthday ever. She further added that she even cried on her 27th birthday out of joy because her manager gifted her a real cake and after so many years she could finally enjoy a birthday cake with her manager who "did not need anything from her" and who "loved her for who she was and supported her journey."

