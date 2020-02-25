Demi Lovato Shares A '#NoMakeupMonday' Look And Takes The Internet By Storm

The 'no makeup' makeup look has become extremely popular lately, especially among celebrities. In today's era of social media, everyone strives to look perfect on social media and rely on makeup to achieve a certain look. However, there are several celebrities who do not believe in blindly following the herd and decide to break the glass ceiling by being proud of their natural skin and being real on social media. They do not shy away from posting pictures of themselves with no makeup on. Pop sensation Demi Lavato is one of them who recently posted a selfie of herself with no makeup on and took the internet by storm.

Demi Lovato shares a '#NoMakeupMonday' look on social media

The Sorry Not Sorry Singer Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a picture without makeup and penned down a heartfelt caption to the post. The singer captioned the image writing, "Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hairpieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe"

Within 24 hours, the picture received more than 3 million likes on the photo and more than 44k comments on it with a lot of celebrities and public figures being all-praises in the comment section of the post. Not just celebrities, but her fans too could not hold back but appreciate her beauty. Demi has always openly spoken about body-positivity and her fans love her for being real on social media and openly talking about her fears and insecurities without faking anything. In September 2019, Lovato had posted a similar picture with a heartfelt caption. Check it out below:

