Demi Lovato Fulfills Her Ten-year-long Dream At Super Bowl 2020

Demi Lovato has had her fair share of ups and downs throughout her career. The pop star has come clean after suffering from drug abuse. She took to the stage during Super Bowl LIV to perform the national anthem. Fans reminded Demi about the time when this was only a dream for her.

Demi Lovato fulfils her ten-year-long dream at the Superbowl 2020

When Demi was just 17 years old, the singer had proclaimed that she would one day sing the anthem. The tweet was dated back to February 8 in 2010. At that time, Demi was a huge success after she emerged as a Disney star with the show Sonny with a Chance. It was during this time she released her second studio album Here We Go Again. During the same time, the Jonas Brothers too started gaining immense fame for their work.

Source: Demi Lovato Instagram

She uploaded a video of her performance from the event and wrote in the caption that dreams really do come true. Fans immediately praised and congratulated her and expressed how proud they are of her. Demi performed her latest single Anyone at the Grammys.

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.... — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

Lovato’s patriotic moment comes just a week after her return to the stage at the 2020 Grammys. The singer had a nearly-fatal heroin overdose back in 2018. The singer was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a Los Angeles-based hospital after paramedics found her unconscious. It was reported by news portals that the night before she allegedly partied with friends for 12 hours straight. She was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotics overdoses. Her near-fatal incident followed an open battle with addiction and rehab stint.

