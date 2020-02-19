Demi Lovato Reveals That Eating Disorder Relapse Led To Her Overdose

Singer Demi Lovato has evidently become vocal about her journey with substance abuse and an eating disorder. The singer-songwriter recently made an appearance on a podcast show where she revealed intricate details about her journey with substance abuse and how her eating disorder relapse triggered the 2018 overdose.

Besides talking about her past, Demi also shared a newfound sense of body positivity which she has committed to in her life after a long struggle with substance use and an eating disorder.

Also read: Demi Lovato kicks off Super Bowl with anthem performance

Demi Lovato on eating disorder and overdose

The singer revealed that she wasn't really recovering when she went through dieting and overexercising since she was just trying to maintain her image. The pop singer revealed that no one around her stopped her from indulging in unhealthy amounts of workout routines as even she couldn't see that it was excessive.

Demi Lovato revealed that she would eat a meal and then work out over and over again and its something that didn't define happiness for her.

Also read: Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' over parents' support after coming out as sexually fluid

She was overtly committed to maintaining a positive body image and absolutely exhausted herself to achieve it. The pop singer defined her situation as 'running myself into the ground' and feels that the bad workout and eating routines led to her overdose in 2018. Demi Lovato also stated that it was just her thinking that she found recovery when she hadn't and it was living a lie as people around her thought she was happy but in reality, she was not.

Also read: Demi Lovato's iconic moments; from 'coming out' to 'Grammys 2020'

Demi Lovato also opened up about telling her truth to the world, describing it as 'nerve-racking'. But the pop singer is also grateful to have the opportunity where people care about her journey. She concluded saying that with time, she is going to be completely transparent with her journey of depression, eating disorder and substance abuse.

Also read: Selena Gomez hails Demi Lovato for Grammys 2020 performance after years of feud

Also read: Demi Lovato fulfills her ten-year-long dream at Super Bowl 2020

Image courtesy - Demi Lovato Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.