Demi Lovato's Iconic Moments; From 'coming Out' To 'Grammys 2020'

Demi Lovato took the internet by storm after she revealed in an interview that she had struggled with coming out about her sexuality. The pop star expressed her story in an interview with Andy Cohen in SiriusXM show on Radio Andy. She also said that she is sexually fluid. Demi Lovato also mentioned that her father was not surprised by her coming out. Take a look at all the times when Demi Lovato made headlines up till now.

Demi Lovato's iconic moments

Demi Lovato on embracing motherhood

Demi Lovato, while interacting with news daily revealed that she does have plans to start a family someday. Lovato also hinted towards getting serious on settling down but does not know if it is a man or a woman. Demi revealed she will at some point in this decade.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Is 'overwhelmed' Over Parents' Support After Coming Out As Sexually Fluid

Also Read | Harry Styles And Demi Lovato All Excited To Perform At The Super Bowl 2020

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's special moment at Grammys 2020

After years of feuds between Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, Selena took to her Instagram to share Demi's performance at the Grammys 2020. Demi Lovato's performance at the Grammys 2020 is reportedly her first performance since the overdose and hence Selena penned an emotional note for the former, settling down all the ups and downs between them. Check out.

Demi Lovato performs at the Super Bowl 2020

Demi Lovato and Harry Styles performed at the Super Bowl 2020. Demi sang the National Anthem at the event. Check out her post filled with gratitude.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Hails Demi Lovato For Grammys 2020 Performance After Years Of Feud

Also Read | Demi Lovato Wishes To Embrace Motherhood 'at Some Point In This Decade'

(Image courtesy: Demi Lovato Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.