Demi Lovato's Stunning Pool Pictures Leave Her Boyfriend Max Ehrich In Awe; See Here

Demi Lovato recently surprised her fans with a bunch of stunning pictures where she could be seen posing in a pool. She can be seen slaying in a bodysuit which is being loved by her fans all around the world. One of the many people to be impressed by her stylish pictures has been none other than her boyfriend, Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato’s stunning pool pictures impress boyfriend Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato recently took to Instagram to post a pair of pictures where she could be seen enjoying the summer in a pool. In the pictures posted, the singer can be seen dressed in a maroon colour bodycon swimsuit with strapless design. She can be seen with barely any makeup as she enjoys the water with her hair left open and free. The first picture is a selfie while the second one has been taken on the auto-click mode.

In the caption for the post, Demi Lovato has mentioned how she discovered how to use the self-timer feature while clicking a picture. The caption indicated that she is clicking a picture with the help of self-timer for the first time. She has also tagged her photographer to tell him that he might be in trouble, now that she has figured out how to click gorgeous pictures on her own. Have a look at the pictures from Demi Lovato’s Instagram here:

One of the many people to express their awe over Demi Lovato’s latest pictures has been her boyfriend, Max Ehrich. He can be seen going all heart eyes over the pictures posted. The two love birds have been setting couple goals for quite some time now. There have been strong rumours about Max Ehrich planning to propose to Demi Lovato once the Coronavirus pandemic settles. Have a look at his comment on Demi Lovato’s photos here:

Image Courtesy: Demi Lovato Instagram

